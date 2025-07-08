Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender Leon King ‘has options elsewhere’, which he will look at following his decision not to sign for Wycombe Wanderers, according to the Glasgow Times.

King had appeared set to make the move to Adams Park to play in the English League One after Rangers agreed a deal with Wycombe.

He even headed down to Wycombe to look at the facilities and it appeared that he would be joining the club on a three-year contract.

King though stalled on the deal, leaving it close to collapsing and now he will think about what to do.

The Rangers star has options elsewhere which he will now consider as he looks at his best next move.

King is not in the plans of new Rangers boss Russell Martin and the Gers are looking to offload him.

His contractual situation, as he is now inside his final 12 months, adds to the urgency of the situation as Rangers try to bring in a fee from his exit.

Level Years Scotland U16s 2018 Scotland U17s 2019 Scotland U21s 2022 Leon King’s Scotland levels

It is unclear what King’s other options may be and whether any are within Scotland.

The 21-year-old had been rated as an exciting defensive talent when he broke through into the Rangers side, but he has not managed to convince successive managers.

King even finished last season away from Rangers as he had a loan spell at Queen’s Park.

The defender will want to make sure that his next move is the right one as he tries to put his career back on the promising track it was previously on.

King, who has been capped by Scotland up to Under-21s level, faces a season of little to no playing time if he remains at Ibrox under Martin.

Rangers are currently moving to bring in another defender in the shape of Nasser Djiga, after they agreed a loan deal with Premier League side Wolves.