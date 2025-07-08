Michael Steele/Getty Images

Southampton have ‘rejected’ an offer from Rangers for winger Samuel Edozie, who has played under Russell Martin, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Gers were busy making changes at the top end of the club earlier this summer as they are desperate to compete with Celtic.

They were quiet in the first month of the summer window, but now they are looking to get players in and activity has ramped up at Ibrox.

Martin has managed in the English leagues before and he is interested in bringing in players from his known territory.

Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard have all arrived at Rangers from English clubs this summer.

Now, Martin has turned his attention to a player he knows very well in the shape of Southampton winger Edozie.

The Gers have even made a bid for the 22-year-old, but the Championship outfit have ‘rejected’ their offer.

Club International level Man City – 2021-2022 England U18 – 2021 Southampton – 2022- England U19 – 2021-2022 Anderlecht (loan) – 2024-2025 England U20 – 2022-2023 Sam Edozie at club and international level

Belgian giants Club Brugge are also keen on Edozie and more clubs are expected to join the race for ex-England youth international.

Edozie was on loan at Belgian giants Anderlecht in the recent season and his performances have attracted multiple clubs.

Saints’ stance on the English winger is not clear yet and even if they sell him, they would want a bidding war for him to get the maximum amount of money.

It remains to be seen if Martin’s involvement in the deal could convince Edozie to force a move, and it also remains to be seen if they will make a follow-up bid for the Saints attacker, especially as they are keen on Sheffield Wednesday’s Djeidi Gassama.

Rangers have even agreed terms with Gassama, but must also do a deal with the Owls.