Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Southampton are ‘currently pushing for a sale’ of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who has interest from several clubs this summer.

Saints will be playing under new manager Will Still after they suffered relegation in the recent Premier League season.

They will be going through a big summer rebuild and will need enough spending power to strengthen the squad.

Paul Onuachu has already been offloaded to Super Lig side Trabzonspor, but they could be looking at more departures.

Bella-Kotchap, who joined the club in the summer of 2022, appears to be a player who could be on his way out of the club.

Despite his injury issues, ripping up his contract has been ruled out and Saints, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, are ‘currently pushing for a sale’.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Hamburg, Anderlecht and Udinese are all keen on the defender, who Saints want €10m for.

Injury Season Shoulder injury 2023/24 Hamstring injury 2022/23 Shoulder injury 2022/23 Knee injury 2022/23 Shoulder injury 2022/23 Recent Armel Bella-Kotchap injuries

Apart from his first season at St. Mary’s, Bella-Kotchap has been riddled with injuries, and now he could be looking to get his career back on track.

The 23-year-old has shown promise as he has managed two senior Germany caps, which has not been forgotten.

Bella-Kotchap is into the final year of his contract, but Saints do have an option which would let them extend it until the summer of 2027.

That could then put a possible loan move back on the table if Southampton cannot bring in the level of fee they want for a permanent departure.

Given there is interest, the signs are pointing towards a move from St Mary’s for Bella-Kotchap this summer.

It remains to be seen if that will be by way of a permanent exit or a loan move, which would not give Still’s transfer kitty a boost.