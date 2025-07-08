Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Suggestions about Southampton being in talks to sell one of their wingers to Belgian side Club Brugge has been played down.

It is a summer of change at St Mary’s following relegation, with Kyle Walker-Peters leaving and Paul Onuachu being sold.

There is now speculation over winger Sam Edozie, who Saints agreed to a £10m package with Manchester City to acquire back in the summer window of 2022.

Southampton, though, loaned him out to Belgian side Anderlecht when they got promoted to the Premier League.

He is back following Southampton’s relegation and he is attracting interest from the Belgian top flight.

It has been suggested very recently that Club Brugge are looking to add quality to their right wing, and have opened talks with the English club.

The Blauw-Zwart saw him up close playing for Anderlecht in the recent season and have shown interest in him.

Even though Club Brugge’s interest in Edozie could well be genuine though, Southampton have not held any negotiations over selling him, according to journalist Alfie House.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Southampton 2022- Anderlecht (loan) 2024-2025 Sam Edozie’s career history

Edozie played 32 times in the recent campaign for the Purple and Whites and contributed to ten goals directly despite having some injury concerns.

Saints are reshaping the squad under Will Still and it is unclear what the new boss thinks about Edozie.

Edozie is currently 22, and if he is to stay at St. Mary’s, he will look for regular game time to develop constantly.

Now it remains to be seen if the Belgian giants will be making an offer for the former England youth international in the coming weeks.

Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian Pro League last season and as a result will be in the Champions League qualifiers.