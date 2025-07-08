Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Watford target Alexandre Mendy is expected to be in Montpellier in the next 48 hours to have his medical before he joins La Paillade from Caen.

The Hornets are looking to recruit with conviction as they look to get to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

Gino Pozzo has set his eyes on the French market after they have signed three players already.

Hector Kyprianou, Nathan Baxter and Marc Bola have already been brought in, but more players are on their way.

Montpellier attacker Othmane Maamma is on the brink of joining the Vicarage Road outfit very soon.

But, Montpellier are set to lure away a Watford target in the shape of Mendy, who is set to leave French side Caen.

According to French journalist Josue Casse, Caen and Montpellier are very close to reaching an agreement for Mendy.

Club Torque Liverpool (URU) Pachuca Cruzeiro Real Valladolid Watford boss Paulo Pezzolano’s previous managerial jobs

And, it has been suggested that he is expected to be in Montpellier in the upcoming two days to have his medical.

Now it looks like Watford are on the brink of losing out on the 31-year-old Frenchman, who they have been following for a while now.

The Hornets made contact with the player’s entourage, but he prefers to stay in France even though he is leaving Caen.

All eyes will be on Pozzo to see where he sets his eyes to deliver Paulo Pezzolano a new striker now, as Mendy is on his way to La Paillade.

Sunderland tried to sign Mendy last summer and it appears the striker will not be moving to England this summer either.