Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge ‘is preparing to join’ newly promoted Portuguese side Tondela on a permanent deal.

Since joining Wolves in 2021 from Manchester City, Hodge has failed to nail down a starting spot in the senior team.

He has accumulated 13 senior appearances for the Premier League team and has been sent out on two separate loan spells.

He spent last season in League One with Huddersfield Town, for whom he featured in 27 games overall, missing a chunk of action with groin problems.

Hodge could now be permanently on his way out given the interest he is drawing from Portugal.

Tondela, who won the Portuguese second division title last season, are looking to restock their squad for the challenge that lies ahead.

Hodge, they believe, will be able to cater to their requirements.

Statistics Portuguese second division – winners 17 wins 13 draws 58 goals scored Won league by a point +23 goal difference Tondela last season

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Hodge ‘is preparing to join’ Tondela on a permanent move from Wolves.

An agreement has already been reached between the two clubs on the basis of which Wolves will earn 20 to 30 per cent of any fee Tondela will get from a future sale, giving them a continued stake in his success.

He has been offered a two-year contract by Tondela, with an option for a further year to extend his stay in Portugal if he shines and adapts to life in the country and in a new league.

Hodge could even head to link up with Tondela at their pre-season training camp in Portugal in the coming days if the deal can be pushed through.

It could be a baptism of fire for Hodge if he joins Tondela as they play Braga and Benfica, both away from home, in their first three league games.