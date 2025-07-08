Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Nice star Jeremie Boga ‘would not mind’ a new adventure in English football with Leeds United despite interest from Trabzonspor.

Leeds have cranked up the pace on their transfer business and on Tuesday landed a much-needed left-back in the shape of Gabriel Gudmundsson, who has vowed to bring stability to the backline.

The Whites want to continue to recruit as they look to give themselves the best possible chance of survival in the Premier League next season.

They are suggested to be keen on Ivory Coast international winger Boga, who is on the books at Ligue 1 club Nice.

According to Africafoot, Boga would not mind the idea of a move to England to play his football with Leeds, who are claimed to have offered €15m for him.

There is though serious competition from Turkish club Trabzonspor, who have been holding talks with Nice to take him to the Super Lig.

Trabzonspor had a season to forget last term and are determined to do better next season, with Paul Onuachu already signed from Southampton to lead the attack; the Turkish side want Boga to supply the man Saints fans dubbed ‘tall Paul’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Boga, 28, is no stranger to the English game as he was on the books at Chelsea at the start of his career.

He also had a loan spell with Birmingham City where he clocked regular football for Blues.

Nice signed the Ivory Coast international from Italian side Atalanta in the summer of 2023, forking out €18m for him.

He made just 21 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice over the course of last season as a muscle injury saw him miss a chunk of the campaign.

Leeds had Manor Solomon on loan last season, but with the Israeli gone and Largie Ramazani struggling to really nail down a spot in the side, Boga could fit the bill.

Boga has two years to run on the contract he signed with Nice when he joined the club and all eyes will be on whether he gets another chance in English football with Leeds.