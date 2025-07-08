Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

There is ‘zero chance’ that Southampton would let defender Armel Bella-Kotchap depart on a free transfer this summer, despite a lack of movement in him heading away from St Mary’s.

Saints signed the German central defender from VfL Bochum back in the summer of 2022 for €10m and he arrived as a highly rated prospect.

He instantly impressed at Southampton and he was also capped twice by the senior Germany national team.

When Southampton got relegated next season, Bella-Kotchap was loaned out to Eredivisie outfit side PSV Eindhoven, where he played only six times, amid an injury enforced absence.

In the recent season, he started only two Premier League games all season for Saints, and now that they are back in the Championship again, he is expected to leave.

Recently, Bundesliga club Hamburg have shown an interest in him, as he has been linked with a move back to his home country.

However, nothing solid has developed and Southampton could well be keen to get him off the wage bill at the club, especially as they have reduced income in the Championship.

Injury Season Shoulder injury 2023/24 Hamstring injury 2022/23 Shoulder injury 2022/23 Knee injury 2022/23 Shoulder injury 2022/23 Recent Armel Bella-Kotchap injuries

There is though ‘zero chance’ that Southampton will let Bella-Kotchap go on a free transfer, according to journalist Alfie House.

The 23-year-old’s current contract at St. Mary’s expires next summer and the English side are looking to secure a transfer fee for him to strengthen their kitty.

Southampton have already sold Paul Onuachu and a potential departure for Bella-Kotchap in the upcoming days would mean more money for Will Still to build a team ready to challenge for direct promotion.

Bella-Kotchap though has had injury issues and if no solid buyer emerges, Southampton will have to consider what to do, as a loan departure would effectively be the same as a permanent exit.