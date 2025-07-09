Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has urged the club board to back Graham Potter with ‘all the money’ from the Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur sale or he believes that the Hammers could be in real danger of relegation next season.

The Hammers spent heavily last summer, but their big-money signings could not make a big impact, and it ended up costing Tim Steidten and Julen Lopetegui their respective jobs.

Potter was appointed to change the course of the campaign, but the Irons could only gather 43 points and finished 14th in the Premier League table.

They have been looking to raise money to use to make signings and Kudus is now set to exit the London Stadium this summer.

Spurs have agreed a £55m deal for the Ghana attacker and Cottee is sad to see Kudus go.

However, the Hammers legend has urged the West Ham chiefs to give Potter ‘all the money’ in the window to help him build a solid team to compete.

Cottee believes that nothing will change until the club get new ownership and he admitted that he is fearing a possible relegation if Potter is not backed properly.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2018-2020 Ajax 2020-2023 West Ham United 2023- Mohammed Kudus’ career history

“Disappointing to see that Kudus has gone to Spurs, but pls give ALL of the money to allow the Manager to buy some players!”, the Irons legend wrote on his official X.

“Anything other than that will see us in serious relegation trouble!

“I’ve said it before, nothing will ever change until there is new ownership at our club.”

The Hammers have set their sights on a host of players around the world to rejig the squad and are especially keen on Slavia Prague’s El Hadji Malick Diouf.

They run the risk of losing out on Diouf though as Atalanta want him.

West Ham’s pre-season starts on 19th July and it remains to be seen if the club will deliver any new players to Potter by then.