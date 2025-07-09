Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are to miss out on key winger target Isak Jansson as he is ‘one medical away’ from completing a move to French side Nice.

The Bhoys are selling German winger Nicolas Kuhn to Italian Serie A side Como and want a replacement bringing in through the door.

They identified Sweden international Jansson, on the books at Austrian side Rapid Vienna, as the man they wanted.

Jansson though is now poised to join French Ligue 1 club Nice, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

He is now ‘one medical away’ from signing for Nice and it is further claimed that a move to Celtic ‘was never an option’ for him.

Nice will pay an initial fee of £8.6m to Rapid Vienna for the Swede and if all the add-ons in the agreement are met then the final fee will be close to £11.6m.

Celtic had signed Kuhn from Rapid Vienna and Jansson was the man that the Austrian club turned to in order to replace him.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

There would have been a sense of poetry about Celtic signing Kuhn’s replacement to become their own replacement for Kuhn.

Jansson though will be continuing his career in the French top flight, where he will be looking to make an impression at Nice.

Last season, Nice finished fourth in the Ligue 1 table to secure a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

They will be entering the qualifiers at the third qualifying round, which is one round before Celtic enter the competition.

Jansson could even find himself coming up against Celtic in the Champions League at some point.