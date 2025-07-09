George Wood/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic have ‘beaten off rival bids’ for Blackburn Rovers star Joe Rankin-Costello as they move to take him to the Valley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nathan Jones has pressed the accelerator on adding to his squad in recent weeks, with goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski coming in from Luton Town, along with Amari’i Bell and most recently Reece Burke from the same club.

Tanto Olaofe has joined as another attacking option, while Sonny Carey has boosted the midfield.

Now Jones is shopping for a player at another Championship club and has had his eyes on Blackburn Rovers.

Rankin-Costello is the player Charlton are moving to capture, with a £750,000 bid on the table for the versatile star.

It is suggested that Charlton ‘have beaten off rival bids’ for the Blackburn man, who can operate in a variety of positions, but is happiest either at right-back or in midfield.

Blackburn are happy to cash in on Rankin-Costello as he has fallen out of favour under boss Valerien Ismael.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (League One) 2023–24 16th (League One) 2022–23 10th (League One) 2021–22 13th (League One) 2020–21 7th (League One) 2019–20 22nd (Championship, relegated) Charlton Athletic’s last six league finishes

He found himself regularly warming the bench and out of the matchday squads towards the end of the campaign last season.

Charlton will be signing someone with substantial Championship experience and the 25-year-old has made over 100 appearances in the second tier.

He came through the youth set-up at Blackburn Rovers after spending time at Manchester United.

Now Rankin-Costello will be set for a change of scenery, having only played for Rovers in his career so far.

He will be looking to make a positive impression on Charlton boss Jones over the course of pre-season if the move can be pushed through.

Blackburn are due to visit the Valley in the Championship towards the end of September and that could see Rankin-Costello going up against his former club.

The Addicks’ trip to Ewood Park is scheduled for early January.