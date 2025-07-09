Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Newly promoted Serie A side Sassuolo have made a bid for Ipswich Town custodian Arijanet Muric and the player is also open to a move.

The Tractor Boys suffered relegation from the Premier League after they experienced back-to-back promotions.

Now they are back to the Championship and will look to get back to the top-flight instantly, making the best use of parachute payments.

Ipswich will still want to try to balance the books and goalkeeper Muric could have an exit route.

Last summer, Ipswich signed the Kosovo shot-stopper from Burnley on a long-term deal and he could be one of the players who could leave in the coming weeks.

And now, according to German journalist Dominik Schneider, Sassuolo, who are back in the Italian top-flight, have ‘submitted a bid’ for Muric.

Despite Sassuolo’s offer, though, no deal has been agreed yet, and the Kosovo star is ‘open to a move’ following Ipswich’s relegation.

Goalkeeper Age Arijanet Muric 26 Cieran Slicker 22 Christian Walton 29 Alex Palmer 28 Ipswich Town’s goalkeeping options

Kieran McKenna’s side signed Alex Palmer in the winter window and Muric has fallen down the pecking order since.

The Ipswich goalkeeper has more suitors this summer as Ligue 1 giants Monaco are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Muric has played in England, Turkey, Spain and the Netherlands, and he could be starting a new journey in the upcoming season.

All eyes will be on Ipswich to see if they will accept Sassuolo’s offer for Muric, who will have his contract running until the summer of 2028 at Portman Road if he stays put at the Tractor Boys.