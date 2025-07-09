Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aston Villa have not held any talks with Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, nor have they spoken with the Catalan club about a move, with ‘everything false’ suggesting otherwise.

The Villa Park outfit sold their women’s team at the end of last month to get out of the Premier League’s PSR troubles, but they must still make sure they are in line with UEFA’s financial rules.

Not qualifying for the Champions League has weakened their financial position and they have not made any concrete moves so far, despite losing loan stars.

Villa will be playing in the Europa League in the next campaign and Unai Emery will need solid squad depth to compete domestically and in Europe.

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford’s departures after their loans expired have left Villa thin in options up front.

Recently, it was suggested that Barcelona forward Torres is a target for Aston Villa, but the Birmingham-based club denied any preparations for an offer for the Spaniard.

Links have persisted, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Villa Park outfit have shown no interest in the former Manchester City man.

Club Years Valencia 2016-2020 Manchester City 2020-2022 Barcelona 2022- Ferran Torres’ career history

Aston Villa have not been in touch with the player, nor have they even spoken to Barcelona, with ‘everything false’ that has suggested otherwise.

The 25-year-old versatile forward has been at the Spanish giants since 2022, after he left Manchester City for a significant €55m fee.

He has been a fairly important player under Hansi Flick, as he scored 19 times and made seven assists in 45 games, even though he is not a bang-on starter.

The transfer window will stay open for close to two months and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will take an interest in the Barcelona hitman.

Emery will want to make additions to his squad, with getting back into the Champions League a key aim for Villa next season.