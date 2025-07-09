Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

League One side Huddersfield Town are currently leading the race to sign Crystal Palace wide-man Danny Imray, amid plenty of interest in him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old started his youth career with semi-professional English teams, and the Eagles’ youth side picked him up in 2021.

Imray played on loan for a season at his old club, Chelmsford City, and after that, he featured in Palace’s youth sides.

Last summer, he was loaned out to League Two side Bromley, where he impressed as the Ravens finished comfortably mid-table following they received promotion.

The English winger’s performances in the recent campaign have attracted a host of lower league English clubs.

Now, Crystal Palace are ready to loan him out to ensure his improvement with regular game time.

Huddersfield Town are in pole position to sign the 21-year-old wide man, who can play as a right midfielder or a right-back when needed.

Statistic Number Appearances 42 Goals 2 Danny Imray at Bromley last season

Imray, though, have multiple clubs interested in him, but the Terriers now appear to be closest to landing him and could even do so permanently.

Despite having some injury issues at Bromley in the recent League Two campaign, he still featured in 42 games, scoring twice and provided seven assists.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman did not hide how much Imray impressed him all season, multiple times.

Wycombe Wanderers failed with an offer to buy him last season.

It remains to be seen if any other club will join the race for Imray or if the Terriers will end up capturing him to boost their bid to win promotion up to the Championship this season.

Lee Grant is at the helm this season at the Terriers, who fell badly short of the playoffs last term.