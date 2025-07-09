Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘currently leading the race’ to land Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who would be happy to sign a five-year deal with the champions.

The Reds are expected to sign a new striker this summer as Darwin Nunez is in line to be sold, while in the attacking third there are also question marks over Luis Diaz, who is wanted by Barcelona; Diaz though will not push for a move.

Diogo Jota’s tragic death in a car accident has also reduced Liverpool’s attacking options for next season.

The Reds have been keen on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike for some time and now they may be intensifying their interest.

They are ‘currently leading the race’, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Ekitike is claimed to have indicated he is happy to sign a contract with Liverpool running until the summer of 2030.

His goals helped to fire Eintracht Frankfurt into a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga last season, despite the club losing Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter window.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

Ekitike though will not be a cheap option.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been looking for €100m in order to let the Frenchman go and it is unclear if Liverpool are willing to pay that much.

They have already forked out substantial cash to sign Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz this summer.

There is also likely to be the need for a centre-back as Jarell Quansah has been sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

And Ibrahima Konate has so far not signed a new contract, which means he could be sold.

Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, but there is currently a significant distance between the two clubs’ valuations of the centre-back.