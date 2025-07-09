Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is ‘crazy’ about West Ham United target Richard Rios, who plays for Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and wants a deal done ‘quickly’ to sign him.

West Ham are looking to rejig the squad following a below-par recent Premier League campaign.

They have though been taking a cautious approach in order to keep in line with the league’s PSR rules.

West Ham feel they have to sell to buy players, and one of their best performers in the shape of Mohammed Kudus could move away this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur making the most effort to sign him.

The Hammers, though, are keeping their eyes on the players they want to bring in and they have been regularly linked with an interest in Rios.

The Colombia international has gained eyeballs with his performances in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, as multiple clubs around Europe have shown interest in the 25-year-old.

Roma coach Gasperini wants Rios and, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, he is ‘crazy’ for the Colombian midfielder.

Player Age Kurt Zouma 30 Danny Ings 32 Vladimir Coufal 32 Michail Antonio (contract ended) 35 Lukasz Fabianski 40 Aaron Cresswell 35 Released by West Ham United

Roma now want to do a deal ‘quickly’ to bring in Rios and may well be aware they could be at risk of losing out on him to competitors.

Graham Potter will expect to get the board’s backing this summer to bring in players of his choice.

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss is likely to want to beef up his midfield, with Carlos Soler having left following the end of his loan spell.

Palmeiras are asking for €30m for the Colombian, which could be within reach for West Ham, but the Hammers will need to act quickly.

It remains to be seen if the Irons will make their move for the 25-year-old amid Roma’s genuine interest in him.

The Giallorossi though are picking up the pace and want to get Rios in soon.