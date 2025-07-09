Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme is not interested in joining Brazilian outfit Botafogo now and ‘the trend is that no deal will happen’ due to the player’s preference.

The London club have had some financial issues in this summer window which has slowed down their recruitment efforts.

Star attacker Mohammed Kudus has been deemed the most sellable player in the window and he is also on the verge of an exit.

West Ham have agreed on a fee with Tottenham Hotspur and a medical has also been booked for the Ghana international.

Brazilian attacker Guilherme, who the Hammers paid a hefty £25m for last summer in the last summer window and beat off competition to sign, has been a fringe player.

The 19-year-old had a very forgettable first season at the London Stadium, as he made only one Premier League start and struggled to make any kind of impact.

West Ham tried to offload him in the winter window, and this summer, he has suitors from Brazil in the shape of Botafogo.

Fact Born 2006 Brazil U20s international Started career at Palmeiras Professional debut 2023 First goal April 2024 West Ham move summer 2024 Key Luis Guilherme facts

According to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, while Botafogo are keen, ‘the trend is’ that there will be no deal taking place.

The Brazil Under-20 international is not willing to make a return to his homeland as he ‘prefers’ to stay in Europe at the moment.

It is not clear, though, if Guilherme wants to stay at West Ham, as he played only 144 minutes of football in the recent Premier League campaign.

Other European clubs may fancy taking a chance on the winger, especially given how highly he was rated when he was in Brazil.

Botafogo will likely keen an eye on the situation in the event that the West Ham star has a rethink if he does not get what he wants in the window.