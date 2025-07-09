Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have booked in a medical for Mohammed Kudus after agreeing a fee with West Ham United, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Spurs have made landing Kudus a priority target for this summer’s transfer window and it is a move the former Ajax man has wanted to happen.

Now there has been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs on a fee, which will see West Ham bank around £55m from selling him to Spurs.

Tottenham are acting quickly and have now booked in a medical for the 24-year-old for Thursday.

A six-year contract is on the table for Kudus and personal terms are not expected to represent any problem for Thomas Frank’s men.

Tottenham will want the deal done and dusted as soon as possible as they continue their rebuild under Frank.

They are also in the process of chasing Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, a player that Frank knows well.

Player From Fee Richarlison Everton £60m Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £55m Tanguy Ndombele Lyon £55m Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £45m Cristian Romero Atalanta £44m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Bringing in Kudus and Wissa would inject new life into the Tottenham attack and is sure to be something Frank would be excited about.

For West Ham, who have been insisting they need to sell to buy, the deal should give Graham Potter some spending power in the market.

Kudus will be able to play in the Champions League next season by making the move, with Spurs having booked their spot in the league phase through winning the Europa League.

The Hammers star made 32 appearances in the Premier League last term and made eight goal contributions in those games.

He scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Spurs in October and that may well have stuck in the north London club’s mind.

The substantial transfer fee means Kudus will become one of the most expensive signings Tottenham have ever made.