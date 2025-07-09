Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur know that Atletico Madrid are playing a poker game for Cristian Romero, who wants to make a move to La Liga.

Spurs snapped up the Argentina defender from Serie A club Atalanta back in the summer of 2021 for €16m.

And the 27-year-old has been a talismanic presence at Spurs and has captained the club whenever Heung-Min Son did not start in the recent season.

Spurs won the latest edition of the Europa League, but Romero is still looking for a pathway out of the club this summer, having set his sights on Spain and Atletico Madrid specifically.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy wants to keep the Argentine at the club, but he has made it clear that he wants to leave, and money is not the issue.

Levy is known as a tough negotiator and Atletico Madrid have so far been unwilling to meet his asking price for the Argentina defender.

It has even been suggested in some quarters that Atletico Madrid are giving up the chase.

Centre-back Cristian Romero Ben Davies Radu Dragusin Micky van de Ven Archie Gray Kevin Danso Kota Takai Ashley Phillips Luka Vuskovic Tottenham’s centre-backs

However, according to Spanish journalist David Vinuesa Malbac, Tottenham ‘know that Atletico are playing poker’ on the Romero transfer.

It is suggested that Romero ‘knows what he has to do’ and it remains to be seen exactly what that is.

If the Spurs defender pushes forcefully for a move, it could be a big issue for the newly appointed boss, Thomas Frank and team harmony, as Romero is one of the most influential figures in the dressing room.

He has made 124 Tottenham appearances and he is not interested in adding to that number anymore, as he is adamant on leaving the north Londoners before the season starts.

Levy though can be tough for other clubs to deal with and whether he will shift his stance is still unclear.