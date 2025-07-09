Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘weighing up financials’ ahead of a swoop to bring in Yoane Wissa from Thomas Frank’s former club Brentford.

Spurs have already added to their forward options by bringing back Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal.

They do want more options in the final third however, as evidenced by their interest in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who wants to join Manchester United.

Now, in the absence of Mbeumo, Tottenham are looking to sign his Brentford team-mate Wissa.

They are currently in the process of ‘weighing up financials’ attached to the deal, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Wissa is suggested to be open to making the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reunite with his former manager.

It is unclear if Brentford would be willing to sell both Mbeumo and Wissa this summer as that would be a huge blow to their attacking options.

Manager Time at Club Thomas Frank June 2025 – present Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Nuno Espirito Santo June 2021 – November 2021 Jose Mourinho November 2019 – April 2021 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Wissa, who is due to turn 29 years old in September, has just a year left on his current contract at Brentford, though the Bees do have an option to extend by a year.

The attacker scored 19 goals in 35 Premier League games for Brentford over the course of last season, while he also chipped in with five assists.

He did not score against Tottenham though as he missed the first meeting with an ankle injury and then drew a blank in the second, which Brentford won 2-0.

Wissa would represent an option for Tottenham that Frank knows well and be happy trusting on the pitch.

Spurs though look likely to need to dig deep into their pockets to provide the level of fee that Brentford would be happy with.

And Wissa’s age means there will undoubtedly be questions about a lack of resale value, as he approaches his 30s.

Prior to joining Brentford, Wissa had played all his football in France, where he was born; he represents DR Congo on the international stage.