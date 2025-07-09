Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has a Tottenham Hotspur star at the top of his list and Spurs’ asking price has become clear.

Mourinho knows English football well and has a number of former Premier League stars on the books at Fenerbahce, including Fred, Jhon Duran and Diego Carlos.

With Fenerbahce having failed to topple fierce rivals Galatasaray at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, Mourinho wants to strengthen the squad, something evidenced by the arrival of Duran.

Tottenham’s 28-year-old midfield Yves Bissouma is a player who has managed to catch the attention of the Portuguese boss.

He is at the ‘top of Jose Mourinho’s list’ to strengthen the midfield, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Tottenham do look to be willing to do business but want to be paid £20m in order to let him depart this summer.

It now remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce are prepared to meet Spurs’ demands for the midfielder.

Player Diego Carlos Cenk Tosun Jhon Duran Fred Sofyan Amrabat Caglar Soyuncu Ex-Premier League players at Fenerbahce

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is renowned for being tough to deal with and he may well not be willing to lower the price tag.

Bissouma, who moved to England in 2018, is just nine appearances short of reaching the milestone of 200 Premier League appearances.

He played 44 matches for the London-based club last season, ten of which were in the Europa League.

Spurs are looking to make signings under Thomas Frank this summer, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa someone they are currently chasing.

Selling Bissouma would bring in cash that could be used in the transfer kitty.

Fenerbahce have Champions League qualifiers on the agenda later this summer and Mourinho is likely to want Bissouma in through the door for them.