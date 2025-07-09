Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Villarreal have included a sell-on clause in the deal to sell Thierno Barry to Everton.

The Toffees have now completed the signing of the French striker to add to David Moyes’ options in the final third.

Everton have not disclosed the fee that they are paying for the France Under-21s striker, but it has emerged.

Villarreal will receive a fee of €32.5m plus a further €5.5m in add-ons.

Also, according to Villarreal radio station Esports, the Yellow Canaries have inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

If Everton were at some stage to sell Barry to another club for €50m then Villarreal would bank another €5m.

The Spanish side only signed the striker last summer from Swiss giants FC Basel.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Everton recently saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave the club following the expiry of his contract and Barry will help to fill the hole that created.

Moyes will now want more business done as he attempts to get Everton ready for life in their new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Barry, who scored eleven goals in La Liga for Villarreal last season, has expressed his delight at making the move.

He told Everton TV: “I’m very happy.

“It’s very exciting to be here. I just can’t wait to start and I hope to start very quickly.

“Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku.

“When I was young I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before.”

Barry will now look to make an impression over the course of pre-season with the Toffees and get amongst the goals for his new club.