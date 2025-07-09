Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers will give winger Djeidi Gassama his medical at the club later today ahead of signing him from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gers are moving to bring in the winger, who is expected to leave Sheffield Wednesday amid their continuing financial issues.

Russell Martin’s side have personal terms agreed with Gassama, who is keen to make the move, and now matters are moving quickly as they look to get him on the books at Ibrox.

According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Gassama ‘will undergo his medical examination this Wednesday’ with Rangers.

The wide-attacker has agreed to a four-year deal at Ibrox and will just need to come through his medical without an issue to then pen it.

Gassama made 47 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday over the course of last season and chipped in with eight goals.

Under Danny Rohl, the Owls briefly threatened to make a push for the playoffs in the Championship, but did not manage to build up enough consistency to follow it through and were especially poor at Hillsborough, with the second worst home record in the division.

Player To Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax £19.6m Nathan Patterson Everton £12m Alan Hutton Tottenham Hotspur £9m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal £8.5m Jean‑Alain Boumsong Newcastle United £8m Rangers’ top 5 record sales

Gassama is not the only winger Rangers have been looking at and they have had a bid rejected for Southampton’s Sam Edozie.

Edozie is also attracting attention from Belgian side Club Brugge.

At the age of 21, Gassama is likely to have substantial room to improve on his current level and Martin will be looking to help him take the next steps on that journey.

He came through the youth set-up at Paris Saint-Germain and was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2023.

Now the Gers will be looking to get him through his medical today to then quickly complete the signing and put him at the disposal of the former Southampton manager.