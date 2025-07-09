Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wolves are monitoring Lens midfield star Andy Diouf, who is on Burnley and Crystal Palace’s wish list, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

The France Under-21 has attracted significant transfer interest this summer, with English clubs being most interested in him.

Newly-promoted Burnley have been looking to strengthen their engine room after Josh Brownhill left the club.

They will need a quality midfield to compete with the Premier League clubs, and Les Sang et Or star Diouf emerged as a top target for them.

Scott Parker’s side have been looking to get him, but FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are competing with the Clarets.

Oliver Glasner will expect to get backed by the Eagles board in this window and they have shown that they are interested in the Frenchman.

Now it has been suggested that Wolves have joined the race with Burnley and Palace for the Lens star.

Club Years Rennes 2020-2023 Basel (loan) 2022-2023 Lens 2023- Andy Diouf’s career history

And it has also been suggested that the Ligue 1 club are looking for more than £15m for the 22-year-old.

Diouf has played at Rennes and had a spell at Basel before he joined Les Sang et Or on a five-year deal.

The France Under-21 central midfielder is an important player at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and they will not let him go easily.

Diouf’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen if any of the interested English clubs will go in with a significant offer for him.

Wolves had a superb end to the season under Vitor Pereira and the Portuguese will want to start the new campaign in a similar manner, something the club failed to do last season.