Wolves have ‘requested information’ about Fluminense attacker Jhon Arias and are expected to submit an official offer in the coming days.

The 27-year-old has put himself in the spotlight following his performances in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Together with his team-mates, Arias helped Fluminense reach the semi-finals of the tournament, where they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea.

Teams are now ramping up their attempts to take him away from Fluminense in the summer transfer window.

Despite the Brazilian club showing a keen interest in keeping him, the player himself has been vocal about his desire to play in Europe and establish himself amongst the elite.

Wolves have now, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, have contacted Fluminense and ‘requested information’ about the Colombian attacker.

Now Fluminense expect to see Wolves put in an official offer for Arias in the coming days.

Game Minutes Borussia Dortmund 90 Ulsan 90 Sundowns 90 Inter Milan 90 Al-Hilal 90 Chelsea 90 Jhon Arias’ FIFA Club World Cup appearances

While the Brazilian side would rather not sell the Colombian, there is an ‘informal understanding’ between the player and the club that they will listen to offers from Europe.

Fluminense have not yet set an asking price for Arias, who is making a move to England his priority.

Arias is under contract with Fluminense until the middle of 2028 and only recently penned a fresh deal.

The Colombian international is in the middle of the Brazilian season with Fluminense, for whom he has played in all eleven Serie A matches and has made five goal contributions.

There have also been enquiries about him from other European clubs and sides from Saudi Arabia.

Wolves though are the most serious so far of his suitors.