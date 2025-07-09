Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Wolves and AC Milan are in talks with La Liga club Almeria, as they are trying to sign Marc Pubill from the Spanish club.

The Molineux outfit have lost a host of important players this summer and they will be going through a big rejig.

Alongside the big-money departures of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, experienced full-back Nelson Semedo has left the club.

Free agent Jeremy Toljan was linked with a move to Wolves and Vitor Pereira wanted him, but he has joined Spanish side Levante.

Wolves, though, will need a quality full-back to replace Semedo and they have set their eyes on a La Liga player.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Wolves are in talks with Almeria to sign their 22-year-old full-back Pubill.

They are facing competition from Serie A club AC Milan and the player’s entourage are evaluating both offers for their client.

Club Years Levante 2020-2023 Almeria 2023- Marc Pubill’s career history

Almeria want a fee of around €15m for the Spain Under-21 international; Atalanta had been trying to sign him last summer but a swoop fell through.

Even though the 22-year-old Spaniard wants to play in a European competition, neither club can offer him that in the upcoming season.

Pubill’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2029 and the €15m asking price should be affordable for Wolves if they can convince the player.

It is unclear at this stage how much AC Milan and Wolves are willing to offer for Pubill, and all eyes will be on Almeria to see which club are closest to the player’s valuation.

Atalanta had been prepared to pay €16m plus a further €4m in add-ons for the 22-year-old last summer.

The player is expected back at pre-season training next week, but could be given extra time off.