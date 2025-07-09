Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are offloading their Portuguese winger Chiquinho, who is set to join newly-promoted Primeira Liga side Alverca, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side managed to sign the player from Estoril in January 2022 for an initial £3m transfer fee.

However, the then-Portuguese Under-21 international failed to make an immediate impact.

A serious-looking cruciate ligament injury kept him out of action for quite some time before he was loaned out to Championship side Stoke City.

There have been two more loan spells, Famalicao and Mallorca, but now, after three-and-a-half years, his association with the Premier League club is finally set to come to an end.

Chiquinho will leave Wolves, where he was into the last year of his contract, to join Alverca in Portugal.

The Portuguese first division side is co-owned by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and his Vinicius Group.

Club Appearances Estoril 44 Famalicao 27 Wolves 11 Mallorca 9 Stoke City 4 Who has Chiquinho played for?

Wolves will have a 40 per cent sell-on clause, which will help them earn a portion of a future fee Alverca earn from the sale of Chiquinho if he departs in the future.

Chiquinho will sign a three-year contract with the Portuguese club and look to make an impact in the Portuguese top flight next season.

Alverca finished second in the Portuguese second tier last season, just being pipped to the title by Tondela.

They have former Sporting Lisbon and Portugal international Custodio Castro in charge, having appointed him earlier this summer.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how Chiquinho does in Portugal as they continue to have a financial interest in his future.