Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was not on Sunderland’s list earlier this summer ‘and still isn’t’, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The newly promoted Premier League side have been making moves in the summer window as they aim to stay up in the top flight following their playoff final win.

The Black Cats have signed the likes of Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and Reinildo to strengthen the squad under Regis Le Bris.

Enzo Le Fee’s loan has also been made permanent, but more players are expected to arrive at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Former Black Cats star Henderson was linked with a possible return to the club earlier in the window and links still persist.

However, any interest from Sunderland regarding getting Henderson has now been played down, despite the club’s very young midfield options.

It has been suggested that Regis Le Bris’ side were not interested in him earlier this summer and that has not changed.

Midfielder Age Habib Diarra 21 Enzo Le Fee 25 Noah Sadiki 20 Dan Neil 23 Chris Rigg 18 Alan Browne 30 Sunderland’s midfield options

The 35-year-old midfielder left Dutch giants Ajax this month, and currently, he is without a club.

In the recent season, the England midfielder featured 45 times and captained the Amsterdam outfit whenever he started.

Even though they are currently not interested in the midfielder, it does not mean that something will not develop later in the window.

Henderson has close to 500 Liverpool appearances and he could provide the Black Cats with his leadership qualities in a team who are inexperienced at Premier League level.

He could though eat up a significant portion of the wage budget given his standing and would also likely expect to play on a regular basis.

Sunderland do have further targets to splash out on, with the club claimed to have fallen under the spell of defender Nayef Aguerd.