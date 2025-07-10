Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bologna are looking to increase Aston Villa linked Jhon Lucumi’s salary, but his desire ‘will be crucial’ to deciding anything regarding his future.

Lucumi has attracted the eyeballs of a host of clubs around Europe, including Aston Villa, following an impressive season at the Serie A club.

Bologna won the most recent edition of Coppa Italia, which put them in the Europa League in the upcoming season.

The Colombia defender has a €28m buyout clause, but it will expire tonight, and no club are expected to trigger the clause in the final hours.

Lucumi’s current contract expires at the end of the upcoming season, but Bologna can extend it until 2027, which they would be highly likely to do.

The 27-year-old’s current salary is €750,000 yearly and Bologna are happy to increase that number, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

However, Bologna are not sure what the defender wants and it is suggested his desire ‘will be crucial’.

Centre-back Age Pau Torres 28 Ezri Konsa 27 Yasin Ozcan 19 Tyrone Mings 32 Aston Villa’s centre-backs

The Rossoblu will look for Lucumi’s replacement in the event the defender wants to move on this summer.

Bournemouth and Galatasaray, alongside Aston Villa, are interested in Lucumi, but all of them have so far deemed his expiring release clause too much.

Following Axel Disasi’s departure earlier this month, Unai Emery needs more defensive options, and Lucumi has been one of the top targets in recent weeks.

All eyes will be on Lucumi and Bologna to see if the Colombian is willing to extend his stay at the Rossoblu or if he will be looking for a new adventure ahead of the coming campaign.

If he does make clear he would like to leave, Bologna may need to look at reducing his price tag in the approaching weeks.