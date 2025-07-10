Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Patrick Agyemang’s departure to Derby County is just down to paperwork now as the Rams have a deal in place with Charlotte FC.

The American frontman has been linked with a move to Pride Park all summer, amid a host of clubs being interested in him.

The 24-year-old has never played outside the USA, where he has impressed with MLS side Charlotte FC.

In the ongoing campaign for the Crown, he has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 18 games.

Agyemang has attracted multiple Championship clubs, and a number of Belgian sides showed interest in him, but he chose to make a move to Derby.

Now, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, ‘deal almost done’ is the verdict and everything is now down to the paperwork.

Derby are paying close to a significant £5.9m, with approximately £1.5m on performance add-ons, for the USA hitman.

Fact Born 2000 First MLS goal 2023 12 USA Caps, 5 goals USA debut Jan 2025 Patrick Agyemang facts

Agyemang has five goals in 12 senior appearances for his national side and he will look to have a big impact when he arrives at his new club.

Derby have strengthened their frontline with Carlton Morris and Andreas Weimann, following Jerry Yates’ departure.

In-demand Agyemang’s arrival is going to be a statement of intent by the Derby chiefs.

The club will hope he can help them enjoy a more comfortable season in the Championship next term as they start to look up the table instead of down to the bottom three.

The Rams will play Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season game next week in Austria, and it remains to be seen if John Eustace will have Agyemang by then to be able to throw him into the team for some minutes.