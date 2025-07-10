Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Marco Asensio, who was on loan at Aston Villa, but have work to do on his salary package.

Villa have been cautious with their moves this summer as they look to stay in the clear with UEFA and the Premier League’s financial rules.

They have been left thin in multiple positions after their impactful loan stars left the club earlier this month.

Asensio and Marcus Rashford made a big impact after they joined Aston Villa in the winter window on loan.

Both players have been made available by their clubs and Unai Emery has shown interest in bringing back the former Real Madrid man.

Asensio, though, has no shortage of suitors, and Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have been doing their most to sign him.

And now, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, PSG and Fenerbahce have an agreement in place for the 29-year-old.

Player Diego Carlos Cenk Tosun Jhon Duran Fred Sofyan Amrabat Caglar Soyuncu Ex-Premier League players at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho’s side have made a €9m salary offer per year, but Asensio deemed it ‘insufficient’ and has requested a bump up on that number.

Asensio scored eight goals and provided one assist in his 21 appearances in half a season at Aston Villa, which has shown his effectiveness.

The former Galactico could now be heading towards Turkey if Mourinho’s side meet his salary expectations.

If Aston Villa do want to bring him back then they are likely to need to act quickly, or Asensio could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce will be in the Champions League qualifiers later this summer and getting Asensio in for those games looks to be a priority.

Now the Turkish giants will have to improve their salary offer to him.