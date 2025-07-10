Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton academy starlets Tyler Onyango and Roman Dixon are training with League One side Stockport County as the club are trying to finalise deals for them.

The Toffees are looking to start a new chapter in the first summer transfer window under their new ownership, The Friedkin Group, and will be moving into the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are expected to have quite a different look next season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, Ashley Young and Neal Maupay departing the club.

However, they are not the only players heading out of the door, as they are expecting some players from their academy system to leave and they could cash in on them.

League One outfit Stockport County are showing interest in two Everton youngsters, Onyango and Dixon, this summer.

Onyango played last season on loan at Stockport County, joining them in the summer, but he only managed to secure seven games before his season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

However, the midfielder impressed Dave Challinor during his short time with the club, with the boss lauding him for his recovery pace, and they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Game Date Bristol Rovers (A) 11/07 Salford City (A) 25/07 Hull City (H) 26/07 Stockport County’s friendlies

Onyango’s Everton academy team-mate Dixon is also on their agenda as the League One outfit look to strengthen their right-back area and County want him on loan.

According to Everton insider El Bobble, both Onyango and Dixon are currently training with Stockport, who have begun their pre-season preparations and the pair are waiting as Everton and the Hatters are working on finalising a deal.

Right-back Dixon, 20, has featured three times for Everton’s senior team and he will be eager to get regular first-team football under his belt.

Onyango, on the other hand, has gone out on loan three times and has played for Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion with a total of 26 League One appearances under his belt.

The sale of Onyango would register as pure profit under PSR due to the player being homegrown and it will help the Toffees by providing some extra wriggle room.

Stockport County finished third in the League One table last term.