Darren Huckerby believes Nottingham Forest fans must be ‘fuming’ about Tottenham Hotspur moving to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, with news of a release clause in his Tricky Trees deal emerging.

Tottenham are in the process of signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United after they agreed a fee with the Hammers.

Spurs though are ready to splash even more cash and they are locked in talks with Nottingham Forest about Gibbs-White.

It has emerged that Gibbs-White has a release clause set at £60m in his Forest contract and Tottenham believe they will be able to sign him.

Nottingham Forest are already selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for £55m and also losing Gibbs-White would be a serious blow to their ambitions to make last season’s Premier League finish something other than a flash in the pan.

Former Nottingham Forest attacker Huckerby believes the fans will be fuming about the prospect of losing Gibbs-White on the back of the sale of Elanga.

Huckerby wrote on X: “Surely Nottingham Forest fans are fuming about this!”

Club Years Wolves 2017-2022 Swansea City (loan) 2020-2021 Sheffield United (loan) 2021-2022 Nottingham Forest 2022- Morgan Gibbs-White’s career history

The departures of Elanga and Gibbs-White would bring in over £100m for the City Ground side, but replacing the pair this summer could well be mission impossible.

Gibbs-White was key to Forest’s seventh place finish in the Premier League last season as he scored seven times and made 34 league appearances.

Moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would give the 25-year-old the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

If Tottenham trigger the £60m clause, then there will be nothing that Nottingham Forest can do to stop Gibbs-White going, despite the fact he has two more years left on his deal at the club.

Wolves will be entitled to ten per cent of the fee, due to a sell-on clause.