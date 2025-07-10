Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds United have expressed an interest in Marco Bizot, but Aston Villa could finalise a deal for the Brest goalkeeper in the coming hours.

The Villa Park outfit are currently thin in their senior goalkeeping options following Robin Olsen’s departure to Malmo.

Emiliano Martinez’s future is also up in the air, as he has been constantly linked with a move away from the club this summer.

They have been linked with more than one goalkeeper in the window and now they have stepped up to bring one.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Aston Villa could agree on a deal with Brest to bring in Bizot from Brest as they have ‘shifted gears’.

However, they are not the only interested Premier League club, as Leeds have ‘expressed interest’ in the 34-year-old.

Aston Villa are not targeting Bizot as their first choice, as Martinez is still at the club, and the Dutchman is being looked at as an experienced option on the bench.

Aston Villa Leeds United Emi Martinez Illan Meslier Joe Gauci Karl Darlow Filip Marschall Alex Cairns Oliwier Zych Aston Villa and Leeds United goalkeepers

The ex-Netherlands shot-stopper is fully expected to leave the club this summer and he could be persuaded with a lucrative contract at the Birmingham club.

Saudi Arabian clubs also like Bizot, but Unai Emery’s side are currently best-positioned to snap him up this summer.

He has played in Belgium, Holland, and France, and now he could be securing a move to the Premier League at 34 years of age.

Leeds also want a new dependable shot-stopper, as Illan Meslier has shown that he can make fatal mistakes in crucial moments.

Bizot played in nine Champions League games last season and Aston Villa appear to be beating Leeds to his signature very soon.