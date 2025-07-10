Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is meeting Liverpool hitman Darwin Nunez’s agent Fali Ramadani tonight to discuss a potential transfer for him.

The Uruguay international has been deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield this summer and he is looking for options.

Clubs from Italy have shown interest in the Liverpool man, as the newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli are very keen, with talks with the Reds held.

AC Milan are also interested in Nunez, as they consider him their ideal profile, but Napoli have done the most amount of legwork for him.

Now, Gli Azzurri are stepping up their efforts for the 26-year-old, as Napoli supremo Manna and Nunez’s representative Ramadani are meeting tonight, according to Italian outlet Area Napoli.

Both clubs are interested in making a deal happen for the Reds frontman, but Antonio Conte’s side have so far not shown any willingness to go beyond €45m for him.

Liverpool may hope that the meeting that is set to take place tonight helps the deal progress, as they want a new striker this summer.

Country Uruguay Spain Portugal England Countries Darwin Nunez has played in

They are keen on bringing in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but the German club’s monumental €100m makes the deal tough.

Nunez has struggled to deliver consistently at Liverpool and Arne Slot looks willing to go for someone who he thinks can score on a regular basis.

Nunez’s former coach Fabian Coito believes that Liverpool did not play to his strengths, which he believes ultimately stopped him from reaching his potential.

The Uruguayan has close to 150 appearances for the Premier League giants to his name, but has regularly been criticised for missing big chances.

