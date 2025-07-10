Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Marti Cifuentes will be taking a pay cut if he takes over as Leicester City manager, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

The Spanish tactician parted ways with QPR at the end of the season after failing to see eye to eye with the club’s board.

Cifuentes was largely praised for the work he did at Loftus Road and was regularly linked with other jobs in the Championship.

He is now expected to take charge at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester looking for a new manager following the exit of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Cifuentes wants to be Leicester boss so badly that he will be taking a pay cut to take the role.

He will also be voluntarily paying back a large chunk of the £500,000 compensation due to QPR to help the move happen.

The Spaniard has already agreed a two-year contract with Leicester, while there is also the option for a third year.

Club Win percentage Rubi 58% Sant Andreu 38% L’Hospitalet 29% Sandefjord 40% AaB 42% Hammarby 52% QPR 32% Marti Cifuentes’ win percentage by club job

Expectations will be high when Cifuentes becomes Leicester boss and earlier this year a former Championship star said QPR were lucky to have a manager of his quality.

He was a strong contender for the job at West Brom, which eventually went to rookie boss Ryan Mason.

Leicester and West Brom could well be fighting for promotion from the Championship next season, with expectations high at both clubs.

Cifuentes, 43, took over at QPR fresh from a spell managing in Sweden with Hammarby.

He kicked on with his managerial career in Scandinavia, also managing in Norway at Sandefjord and then in Denmark with AaB.

Cifuentes registered a win percentage of just over 32 per cent during his time as the manager at Loftus Road.

He will need to push that much higher at Leicester if the Foxes are to challenge for promotion.