Nottingham Forest are also interested in Bournemouth and Wolves target Thomas Kristensen as they look to beef up their defensive options.

The Tricky Trees are set to bank a big fee from selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, while Ramon Sosa has left, joining Palmeiras, further swelling the City Ground coffers.

Forest have Conference League football to cope with next term and boss Nuno is keen to make sure he has adequate squad depth to tackle that competition and repeat last term’s impressive Premier League campaign.

New signings are on the agenda; Premier League pair Bournemouth and Wolves have been widely linked with Udinese defender Kristensen.

Nottingham Forest though are also in the mix and ‘have shown interest’ in the Danish centre-back, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Kristensen is just 23 years old, with Udinese having plucked him from Danish outfit AGF in the summer of 2023.

He featured on a regular basis for Udinese last season, clocking 24 Serie A outings, with a calf injury providing something of an interruption.

Game Minutes played Ukraine Under-21s 90 Finland Under-21s 90 France Under-21s 90 Hammarby 52% QPR 32% Thomas Kristensen at the European Under-21 Championship

It is unclear just how much Udinese might demand to let the Dane depart this summer, but the Premier League now looks a real possibility.

Kristensen was in action for Denmark at the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer and featured in three games.

Denmark had their tournament ended with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of France at the quarter-final stage, with Kristensen playing for the full 90 minutes.

Udinese finished in 12th spot in Serie A last term and ended with a minus goal difference as their defence conceded 56 goals, a total that was higher than any of the sides that finished above them.

Joining Nottingham Forest would hand Kristensen the chance to play in Europe next season, something Bournemouth and Wolves cannot offer.