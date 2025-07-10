Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Portsmouth and MTK Budapest are close to reaching an agreement for Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, with Pompey set to send their ‘final bid’ within the coming days.

Pompey are set for back-to-back seasons in the Championship under their promising young boss John Mousinho.

They finished mid-table upon their return to the second tier and the Pompey boss has already set about strengthening his group.

Australian hitman Adrian Segecic has been their only signing so far this summer, but they are working on bringing in more fresh faces.

Strengthening the engine room is vital as a very long domestic season is waiting for Portsmouth in the near future.

MTK Budapest’s 23-year-old midfield general, Kosznovszky, is a player they like and late last month made him an offer worth €350,000 per year.

And now, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Pompey and MTK are zeroing in on agreeing a deal for the ex-Hungary youth international.

Game Date Woking (A) 15/07 Farnborough (A) 16/07 Crawley Town (A) 19/07 Reading (A) 26/07 Portsmouth’s upcoming friendlies

It has also been suggested that the Fratton Park outfit are expected to send their ‘final bid’ in the next three to four days in an effort to agree the deal.

The 23-year-old initially wanted to return to Italy as he had a spell at Parma before and Portsmouth have yet to finalise personal terms with him.

Portsmouth will push to agree on personal terms with Kosznovszky after a deal is agreed with the Hungarian outfit.

Pompey’s pre-season will end on 2nd August after it kicks off on 15th July, and the club will look to deliver Mousinho the Hungarian, as soon as they can to help him familiarise himself with the manager’s system.