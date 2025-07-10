Michael Owens/Getty Images

Premier League pair Everton and Leeds United face missing out on Juventus star Timothy Weah as Marseille now have a ‘preliminary agreement’ to take him to France.

The 25-year-old attacker is a hot topic in the ongoing window as Juventus are keen on offloading him to generate cash.

Weah has a host of suitors in the market and Juventus did agree to sell him to Nottingham Forest, but he refused to make the move and the Tricky Trees gave up on convincing him.

There are further Premier League suitors though as Leeds have asked about Weah and Everton are also interested.

Ligue 1 outfits Monaco and Marseille, who are managed by former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, are also among his admirers.

Now Marseille look as if they are firmly in pole position to see off other clubs and sign Weah this summer.

The 25-year-old is also said to be interested in joining Marseille, who will be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

Fact Born 2000 Had a loan spell at Celtic Came through PSG youth system Juventus signed him in 2023 44 caps for the USA Father is George Weah Timothy Weah facts

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Marseille have come to a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Juventus regarding a transfer value for Leeds and Everton target Weah.

The transfer will be in the region of €15m and both clubs are currently discussing whether the deal will be a straight transfer or a loan with obligation.

Leeds have shown their activeness while pursuing a deal in this transfer window as they want bring in players who will be able to make an impact for them in the upcoming season.

While Lukas Nmecha has added to the attack, Leeds fans are waiting for more attacking options to join.

Everton are also experiencing their first summer transfer window under their new ownership, Friedkin Group and they have already landed Thierno Barry; Villarreal have included a sell-on clause.

Weah is a totally different profile though and as such is unlikely to be seen as a direct competitor for Barry.