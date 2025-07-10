Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘are keen’ on Brighton’s highly-rated shot-stopper Carl Rushworth amid a host of Championship clubs being interested in him, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Glasgow giants have already played their first pre-season game of the season, taking on Club Brugge at Ibrox, and they are accelerating their way towards the new season.

On 22nd July, they will be playing their first Champions League qualifying game against Panathinikos and the club board will look to strengthen the squad as much as they can.

Russell Martin, so far, has persisted in recruiting from English clubs, as a host of players from England have joined them already.

Joe Rothwell, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Max Aarons and Thelo Aasgaard all came from various English clubs.

Martin wants to bring in a new shot-stopper, and unsurprisingly, he has set his eyes on a custodian from a Premier League club.

Brighton’s 24-year-old Rushworth is the player Rangers’ new boss wants to bring over to Ibrox this summer.

Goalkeeper Age Jack Butland 32 Liam Kelly 29 Kieran Wright 26 Rangers’ goalkeeping options

He had an injury-hit loan spell at Hull City in the recent campaign, leading to Brighton recalling him in the winter transfer window, and more than one Championship side are interested in loaning him in.

It has also been suggested that the Seagulls have turned down a loan offer from a Championship club already.

The 24-year-old believes that he deserved minutes at the Amex Stadium last season and now he wants to decide where he wants to go.

Now it remains to be seen if Rangers will be able to convince him to make a move to help him develop into a top custodian.

Fabian Hurzeler will also want to loan him out to a club where Brighton feel Rushworth can have regular game time and will develop the most.