Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday star Antony Musaba has agreed terms with Turkish side Samsunspor and the player has been booked for a medical in Istanbul.

The Championship side, who are under a number of embargoes because of the financial issues they are facing, could lose some of their important players in the ongoing window.

Musaba, 24, is one of the names that could depart Hillsborough this summer, with clubs showing interest in him.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in Musaba from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer of 2023 and he featured regularly during his first season with the Owls.

Last season he missed a big part of the campaign due to muscle injury and made only 12 starts for them.

Now with Sheffield Wednesday placed on transfer embargo, they might see the winger leave, with Turkish outfit Samsunspor keen on him.

And according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgan, Owls star Musaba has agreed to a four-year contract with Samsunspor now.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Turkish outfit have invited him to undergo medical in Istanbul and finalise a deal with them to don their colours next season.

With the Owls placed under transfer embargo, losing Musaba will be a blow as Djeidi Gassama is closing in on a move to Scottish giants Rangers.

Musaba has entered the final year of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday and he has featured in a total of 80 games for them with 12 goals to show for it.

The 24-year-old Dutch winger has experience of playing in France, Belgium and Netherlands and in the event of a deal going through, Danny Rohl’s side will be left short-handed in the forward department.

German tactician Rohl’s future at Hillsborough is also uncertain as he was linked with other managerial jobs before the Owls were hit by the embargo.