Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

West Ham United are in the process of selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur, but will kick on with their own business and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki ‘remains a target’.

The Hammers are looking at substantial changes this summer and have already released a host of players, with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell going.

Lukasz Fabianski was also released after the end of his deal and West Ham want another goalkeeper.

They are looking for a goalkeeper who will be able to provide competition to Alphonse Areola and Parma’s Suzuki is a player they have been linked with.

And, according to ExWHUemployee, he ‘remains a target’ for the Hammers.

The 22-year-old joined Parma last summer and, in his debut season, featured in 37 league games while keeping eight clean sheets.

West Ham held talks with Suzuki via his agent, but a deal with Parma is yet to be agreed for the Japanese international and the trail had gone quiet.

The Hammers still want the shot-stopper though and selling Kudus should give them some flexibility in the market.

Club Years Urawa Red Diamonds 2021-2024 Sint-Truiden (loan) 2023-2024 Parma 2024- Zion Suzuki’s career history

How much West Ham might have to fork out to bring Suzuki to the Premier League is unclear.

They are also chasing Slavia Prague star El Hadji Malick Diouf, but do face competition from Italian Serie A side Atalanta for his signature.

Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki has four years left on his contract with Parma and the Serie A club would consider it a blow to lose him.

Suzuki played a key role in helping Parma avoid the drop and he has featured 18 times for his national team so far.

The Japanese will want guaranteed game time if he joins West Ham, as the 2026 World Cup is on the horizon and it remains to be seen whether he agrees to play as backup to Areola.