Championship side Stoke City are on the verge of landing former West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell, after Wrexham ‘dithered’ regarding a deal for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters had a very uncomfortable last season in the Championship as they kept dwelling around the relegation zone.

They did not score many goals and conceded too many goals throughout the season, which saw them finish only two points clear of relegated Luton Town.

Former Coventry City manager, experienced Mark Robins, was appointed to keep them safe, which he did, and this summer it remains to be seen if he will receive the proper backing.

The Potters have already brought in the likes of Sorba Thomas, Divin Mubama and Maksym Talovierov, but more players are on their way to join them.

Stoke are adding an experienced head in their backline, as 35-year-old Cresswell is set to join them ahead of the new campaign.

Wrexham hesitated in offering the former Irons defender a deal and the Potters stepped in to hijack the Welsh side’s swoop.

Robins’ side conceded 62 goals in 46 games last season and Cresswell, on a free deal, will provide the backline with experience and calm.

The 35-year-old initially played as a left-back, but with age, he slotted in as a centre-back more, and he is a quality set-piece taker as well.

Leeds United also considered a move for the defender.

Cresswell has 369 appearances for the Hammers to his name and beating Wrexham to his signing could prove to be a shrewd coup for them.

Wrexham have been tipped to make a big splash in the Championship this season and could likely have used someone with Cresswell’s experience.

Their proximity to the north west also ticked a box for Cresswell, who wanted to return home.

Now only time will tell whether Wrexham ultimately come to regret letting the defender slip through their fingers this summer.