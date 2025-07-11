Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have sent an ‘authorised representative’ to London to speak to Tottenham Hotspur to discuss a potential transfer for midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Spurs have made big strides in the summer window this week, as they have accelerated their transfer business to back new boss Thomas Frank.

Mohammed Kudus joined the club on a permanent deal for £55m earlier this week and they are now trying to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest for £60m.

The Tricky Trees’ superstar’s deal to Spurs is currently on hold, though, as Forest are consulting lawyers regarding Tottenham’s approach.

It does not stop Spurs from making other transfer decisions, as they could be looking to trim their wage bill to facilitate new signings for Frank.

Bissouma, 28, who will be out of contract next summer, is attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

Jose Mourinho-managed Fenerbahce, who are looking to compete with Galatasaray next season, are keen on him and have been chasing his signature.

Manager Time at Club Thomas Frank June 2025 – present Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Nuno Espirito Santo June 2021 – November 2021 Jose Mourinho November 2019 – April 2021 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Fenerbahce’s pursuit could be picking up pace as, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Canaries have sent one of their representatives to London to discuss a possible transfer of Bissouma with Spurs.

The Mali midfielder has 100 Spurs appearances to his name and given Spurs’ work in the transfer market he may struggle for games in the new campaign.

Fenerbahce are close to securing former Galactico Marco Asensio, and are keen on strengthening their engine room with Bissouma.

Mourinho could not win the Turkish league title last term and is under big pressure to do that next season.

Champions League qualifiers are on Fenerbahce’s agenda first and now it remains to be seen if the Canaries representative will be able to leave London with a positive outcome.