Everton are confident that they can reach Panathinaikos’ asking price for Georgis Vagiannidis, who is being chased by Sporting Lisbon and an unnamed Italian club.

The Toffees will be moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the upcoming season under their new ownership.

The Friedkin Group have delivered David Moyes with a striker signing in the shape of Thierno Barry from Villarreal following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure.

However, the English striker is not the only player who has left, as experienced right-back Ashley Young departed; Roman Dixon is training with Stockport County ahead of a loan move.

Jake O’Brien, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman are the only remaining options for the right-sided full-back position.

David Moyes’ side have shown interest in various players for that position and Greek right-back Vagiannidis is one of them.

Panathinaikos, though, are asking for €15m to let the 23-year-old right-back go this summer.

And, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Everton are confident that they would be able to reach Panathinaikos’ asking price.

Sporting Lisbon are also very interested in the player and have already offered a €8m total package to Panathinaikos for the Greece right-back.

There is an unnamed Italian club who are keen on the Greek right-back are also positive on matching To Trifylli’s asking price.

Everton are likely to keep their eyes on Sporting Lisbon’s movements for Vagiannidis and it remains to be seen if they will compete with the Portuguese giants for the Greece full-back.

It has been suggested Sporting Lisbon could go up to €10m plus €2m in add-ons.

O’Brien also operates as a centre-back and Moyes may well prefer him in that position, opening up a clear need for another right-back to be brought in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.