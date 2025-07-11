Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘keen to secure’ Archie Brown, but now Fenerbahce have struck an agreement with the player’s side, KAA Gent.

The Midlands outfit finished 16th in the Premier League last season and they are keen on improving their position in the table in the upcoming campaign.

Wolves have been active in the window and brought in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez to strengthen their forward department and now they have shifted their focus to the defence.

They pocketed a hefty fee by selling their full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City early in the window and now they are in the market to replace him.

Wolves’ search has taken them to Belgium, with Gent’s Brown being someone they are ‘keen to secure’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Fenerbahce though are now making a real push and Wolves could well lose out.

Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho wants to take the 23-year-old Wolves target to Turkey, as he might lose his full-back Jayden Oosterwolde this summer.

Fenerbahce have made an official offer for Brown which is said to be better than any other side in hunt of his signature.

Italian giants AC Milan, who just sold Theo Hernandez to Al-Hilal, are also in the mix, but according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce have now agreed a deal with KAA Gent to sign the the Wolves target.

Club Years Derby County (youth) Lausanne 2021-2023 Gent 2023 Archie Brown’s career history

The deal is said to be in the region of €8.5m with the Belgian outfit retaining a sell on clause but Fenerbahce have yet to get the green light from Brown’s end.

He made eight appearances in the Conference League for his team in the last campaign, while Gent failed to qualify for the round of 16, Brown’s performance caught the attention of the European giants.

He is a product of the Derby County academy system and he left the Rams in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer to join Swiss side Lausanne-Sport.

The full-back faced English outfit Chelsea last season in the Conference League and he has made a total of 87 appearances for Gent so far.

It appears that his adventures away from English football could be continuing for the time being.