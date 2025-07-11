George Wood/Getty Images

Acun Ilicali has not started preliminary talks to sell Hull City, despite reports suggesting that he is in talks to sell amid financial issues.

The Tigers barely avoided relegation last season, as they finished 21st in the Championship league table.

Hull City were on the same points as relegated Luton Town, but their better goal difference saved them.

However, the MKM Stadium faithful did not have much of a respite, as Hull City have been given a three-window transfer ban, which they will appeal.

They have payments pending for previous transfers to multiple clubs and there are concerns over future payments needed.

And it was recently suggested that Tigers’ Turkish owner, Ilicali, has started preliminary talks to sell the club.

However, according to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz, that is not true and he has held no discussions over selling up.

Result Competition Portsmouth 1-1 Hull City Championship Hull City 0-1 Derby County Championship Hull City 2-1 Preston North End Championship Hull City’s last three results

Hull City’s situation, though, has attracted multiple parties, as more than one group are interested in buying the Championship club.

The Tigers have appointed Sergej Jakirovic as their new manager, but he will have no new transfers except free agents or free loans, unless the club’s appeal is successful.

However, it is not known yet who the interested parties are that are keen on taking over the club in difficult times.

All eyes will be on Ilicali to see if he will make any progress to sell the club in the coming weeks or months, or if he will try to improve the situation himself.