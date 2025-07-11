Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Kyle Walker-Peters is ‘very close’ to joining Turkish giants Besiktas, with his agent making one more request which needs to be agreed to.

The 28-year-old is a product of the Tottenham academy system and signed for Southampton initially on loan in the winter of 2020 and later made his move permanent.

Walker-Peters helped Saints achieve promotion under Russell Martin in the 2023/24 season and was a key man through his time at St Mary’s.

However, after a disastrous last season where Southampton suffered relegation, Walker-Peters decided to move on after the expiry of his contract in June.

Available as a free agent, Walker-Peters has been an attractive target and he has been widely linked with a return to Tottenham.

However, Spurs have been focused elsewhere, on Mohammed Kudus and Morgan Gibbs White, and could well now miss out on Walker-Peters, with Besiktas working hard to sign him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have offered Walker-Peters a €2m signing-on fee if he chooses a move to Istanbul this summer.

Person Position Erling Moe Assistant Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Mike Marsh Assistant Richard Hartis Goalkeeping coach Tom Green Analyst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main coaching staff at Besiktas

Now according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Walker-Peters is ‘very close’ to signing for Besiktas.

The player’s agent has made one more request and ‘if it is resolved’ then Walker-Peters is expected to sign a contract with the Turkish club.

Besiktas have offered the ex-Southampton star a contract which will see him earn €1.5m annually for the next three years.

Solskjaer’s side are closing in on securing a deal with Walker-Peters and Spurs will have to act quickly if they want to hijack the move.

Tottenham recently signed Kudus, but are now facing difficulty in their Gibbs-White swoop.