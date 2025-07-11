Ahmad Mora/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur target Kyle Walker-Peters is ‘very close’ to joining Turkish giants Besiktas, with his agent making one more request which needs to be agreed to.
The 28-year-old is a product of the Tottenham academy system and signed for Southampton initially on loan in the winter of 2020 and later made his move permanent.
Walker-Peters helped Saints achieve promotion under Russell Martin in the 2023/24 season and was a key man through his time at St Mary’s.
However, after a disastrous last season where Southampton suffered relegation, Walker-Peters decided to move on after the expiry of his contract in June.
Available as a free agent, Walker-Peters has been an attractive target and he has been widely linked with a return to Tottenham.
However, Spurs have been focused elsewhere, on Mohammed Kudus and Morgan Gibbs White, and could well now miss out on Walker-Peters, with Besiktas working hard to sign him.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have offered Walker-Peters a €2m signing-on fee if he chooses a move to Istanbul this summer.
|Person
|Position
|Erling Moe
|Assistant
|Serdar Topraktepe
|Assistant
|Mike Marsh
|Assistant
|Richard Hartis
|Goalkeeping coach
|Tom Green
|Analyst
Now according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Walker-Peters is ‘very close’ to signing for Besiktas.
The player’s agent has made one more request and ‘if it is resolved’ then Walker-Peters is expected to sign a contract with the Turkish club.
Besiktas have offered the ex-Southampton star a contract which will see him earn €1.5m annually for the next three years.
Solskjaer’s side are closing in on securing a deal with Walker-Peters and Spurs will have to act quickly if they want to hijack the move.
Tottenham recently signed Kudus, but are now facing difficulty in their Gibbs-White swoop.