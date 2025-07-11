Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur‘s move to take Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest is ‘currently off’ as Forest consult their lawyers, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

Spurs have been rapidly closing in on signing the midfielder amid a £60m release clause in his City Ground contract.

They have been preparing to pay it and have anticipated no issues in adding Gibbs-White to the squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now though things seem to have very drastically changed and Tottenham’s plans for a speedy capture have been knocked off course.

Nottingham Forest currently consider the deal to be off, with the club talking to their lawyers about what they feel has been an illegal approach for their player.

The club have not given permission for Spurs to hold talks with Gibbs-White and have ‘cut’ all communications with Tottenham.

It is suggested that it remains unlikely they can block the move from taking place, but it will be delayed.

Signed Position Kota Takai Centre-back Mathys Tel Forward Kevin Danso Centre-back Mohammed Kudus Forward Tottenham Hotspur’s signings this summer

Nottingham Forest appear incredibly unhappy with Tottenham’s move to take Gibbs-White from the City Ground.

Losing the midfielder would come hot on the heels of also losing winger Anthony Elanga, who is joining Newcastle United.

When news of the Gibbs-White to Tottenham move broke, a former Forest star said in his view the fans would be ‘fuming’ about the development.

Whether Nottingham Forest can meaningfully throw a spanner in the works of Tottenham’s bid remains to be seen, but an illegal approach could have implications if proven to have taken place.

Gibbs-White was a key man in Forest’s hugely impressive season last term and the club will face a substantial task when it comes to replacing him.