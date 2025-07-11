Stu Forster/Getty Images

There is no truth about Newcastle United’s interest in Atletico Madrid midfield star Conor Gallagher, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies are expected to spend this summer, but so far, no significant incomings have been made, even though that will change soon.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is close to making a £55m switch to St. James’ Park very soon.

Newcastle could well want to add to their midfield and could let Sean Longstaff depart amid interest from Leeds United.

The Champions League is back at Magpies in the upcoming season and Eddie Howe will need quality squad depth.

Howe will also want to see Newcastle make a good fist of defending the EFL Cup they won last season, beating Liverpool in the final at Wembley.

In recent days, Newcastle have been linked with a potential move for ex-Chelsea captain Gallagher, who moved to La Liga side Atletico Madrid last summer.

Club Years Chelsea 2019-2024 Charlton Athletic (loan) 2019-2020 Swansea City (loan) 2020 West Brom (loan) 2020-2021 Crystal Palace (loan) 2021-2022 Atletico Madrid 2024- Conor Gallagher’s career history

However, now it has been suggested that talk of Newcastle’s interest in the England midfielder is wide of the mark.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid paid £34m to the London club in the last transfer window for the 25-year-old midfield general.

Gallagher has close to 150 Premier League appearances to his name and he could be a smart choice for the Tyneside outfit if they decide to go for him.

However, his contract at Wanda Metropolitano does not expire until 2029 and he would not be a cheap option.

There is also the question of whether Gallagher would want to cut short his La Liga adventure after just a single season at Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle could well meet Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next season, with both clubs in the competition.